Badshah lands in new controversy days after Chandigarh club blast

'Soulmate' singer Badshah has landed in hot waters yet again

  by Web Desk
  December 18, 2024
Indian rapper Badshah faced a major setback!

Reports emerged that Badshah was fined for violating traffic rules in Gurugram, a city in Haryana, on December 15, 2024.

The rapper was reportedly made part of a convoy that was fined $182 for driving on the wrong side of the road.

According to the Gurugram Police, the incident involved a Mahindra Thar, which was fined under various sections of the Motor Vehicles Act for dangerous driving.

While the Genda Phool star was part of the convoy, it remained unclear whether he was the one driving the car and breaching laws.

However, in wake of the following reports, the rapper’s team had denied allegations, labelling the claims as ‘false’ and ‘defamatory.’

However, as soon as the incident occurred, it ignited debate over the enforcement of traffic laws, with many asking for greater accountability.

For the uninitiated, Badshah has been rumoured to be dating Pakistani superstar Hania Amir, a kind of blissful cross-border encounter sure to have an enthusiast gushing.

Badshah has therefore quashed all speculations, clarifying Hania Amir’s position in his life. 

