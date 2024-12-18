Jay-Z's lawyer reveals rapper's feelings on sexual abuse allegations

Jay-Z, who is currently facing sexual abuse allegation along with Sean “Diddy” Combs, is said to be upset over the lawsuit.
His Lawyer, Alex Spiro, has revealed that the rapper's family including wife Beyoncé and their three children, are coping following accusations that he assaulted a 13-year-old girl at an afterparty following the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards.
"He's upset," Spiro said.
The A-list lawyer further added, "He's upset that his kids and his family have to deal with this, he's upset and he should be upset.”
To note, Jay-Z shares three kids Blue Ivy, Rumi, and Sir. with Beyoncé.
Previously, the rapper's mother-in-law and Beyoncé's mother, Tina Knowles liked a social media post by ABC 7 Chicago about the infamous lawsuit against rapper, which sparked speculation among fans.
However, later on, Knowles denied the about her social media activity, stating she was "hacked.”
"I was hacked! As you all know, I do not play about my family. So if you see something uncharacteristic of me. Just know that it is not me!,” she wrote on her Instagram at the time.
So far, Jay-Z has denied all allegations against him, with his lawyer telling reporters on December 16 that "We expect the case to be dismissed. If it's not, we expect this all to crumble."