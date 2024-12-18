Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo ready to dazzle at Oscars with 'Wicked' performance

Ariana Grande and actress Cynthia Erivo are set to rock Oscars’ stage!
During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter at the Golden Globes First-Time Nominee Celebration, the 7 Rings singer expressed her enthusiasm for a potential performance of a duet from their hit movie Wicked at the 97th Annual Academy Awards.
“Of course, we love singing with each other,” Grande said of potentially performing with Erivo live.
She went on to express, “I’ll sing together absolutely anywhere anytime, especially in celebration of Wicked. And I love her, that’s my sister. Say the word, and we’ll be there.”
Wicked, which is the 2024's highest-grossing movies at the box office and one of its most critically acclaimed films, has received four total nominations for the Golden Globes, including Best Actress nods for both leads.
Grande and Erivo, both received Golden Globe nominations for their performances as witches Glinda and Elphaba, respectively.
The film tied with 'Conclave' for the most nominations at the Critics Choice Awards, with 11 categories.
Now, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo will have to wait until the Oscar nominations are announced on January 17, 2025 to know whether their performances and their blockbuster musical film have received any nominations.
The 97th Oscars take place Sunday, March 2, 2025.