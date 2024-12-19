Entertainment

Jonathan Majors 'Magazine Dreams' slated for 2025 release amid legal settlement

  December 19, 2024
Jonathan Majors' highly anticipated film Magazine Dreams has officially secured a 2025 release date, following the actor's reported settlement with his ex amid legal disputes.

As per a release shared with PEOPLE, the Magazine Dreams was set to hit theaters on March 21, but the release date faced a setback after the Creed III star hit with legal issues with his former girlfriend Grace Jabbari.

Portraying Killian Maddox, the 35-year-old actor embodies the journey of an amateur bodybuilder navigating both mental and physical hurdles to achieve greatness.

"He defies his doctors’ appeals that he stop taking steroids because they were destroying his liver. The hulking character was prone to dark moods, and he had trouble establishing human connection," reads the film synopsis.

It added, "All this took Killian Maddox down a dark path, fueled by his fixation with a champion bodybuilder he is obsessed with."

For his role, Major took 6,100 calories a day and trained six days a week for over four months.

Notably, Magazine Dreams was premiered at the Sundance Film Festival last year.

The star-studded cast includes Haley Bennett, Taylour Paige, Mike O’Hearn, Harrison Page and Harriet Sansom Harris.

To note, the release date came after Major and actress Meagan Good confirmed their engagement in November,after following being linked in May of 2023. 

