Taylor Swift ‘hides’ Travis Kelce’s engagement ring at 35th birthday party?

  • December 19, 2024
Taylor Swift has once again sparked engagement rumors at her Eras-themed 35th birthday party.

On Wednesday, The Tortured Poets Department crooner threw a star-studded birthday party, which was graced by her boyfriend Travis Kelce and pals Patrick Mahomes and Brittany.

Some eagle-eyed fans picked up a major clue from her party photos and noticed that the Taylor’s ring finger looked "blurred.”

One fan, who goes by @lizpwoods on Instagram, examined the pop icon’s birthday pictures.

After her speculation went viral, netizens started a theory that 14-times Grammy winner might have "edited out" an engagement ring so as not to reveal the huge news.

In Instagram stories, @lizpwood asked, "Hey. Um, guys? Do you feel like the pics with her hand are... blurred? Or am I hormonal?” pointing at Taylor’s cocktail snap with Brittany, and their fellow Chiefs WAG Lyndsay Bell.

"Because wearing an engagement ring after getting engaged at a party celebrating you sounds like the most perfect night ever," she wrote.

However, Taylor has not made any announcement yet about her engagement speculations.

For those unversed, the pop icon stared dating Travis since summer 2023.

