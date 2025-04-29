Meghan Markle uses stripped royal title in shocking breach of Megxit deal 

Meghan Markle risked breaking Queen Elizabeth II’s Megxit deal with a shocking move.
On Monday, April 28, the Duchess of Sussex made an appearance at cosmetics entrepreneur Jamie Kern Lima’s podcast, during which her surprising step that could violate the deal’s rule unexpectedly came to light.
While speaking on the show, the host revealed that around a year ago, Prince Harry’s wife gifted her a food box with a personalised card – a photo of which Jamie showed during the podcast.
On the card, the Duchess – who, along with Prince Harry, signed the famous Megxit deal with the late Queen Elizabeth in 2020 when they resigned from their royal duties – used her H.R.H. title, despite agreeing not to use it.
"With Compliments of H.R.H. The Duchess of Sussex,” the card read.
Flashing back to that day, the podcast host recalled, "I had a very full house, and all of a sudden I get word that you dropped off this gift basket with ice creams, homemade strawberry sauce to put on top of the ice cream just to see if that helps lighten my load.”
About Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s Megxit deal:
In 2020, when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex resigned from their positions as senior working royals, they signed a deal with the British Royal Family, titled Megxit.
According to the agreement, Harry and Meghan agreed to no longer use their H.R.H. titles in official capacities. However, the estranged royal couple can retain them legally.