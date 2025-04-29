Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater step out for Broadway date night with close pals

The 'Wicked' co-stars have been romantically connected since 2023

Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater step out for Broadway date night with close pals
Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater step out for Broadway date night with close pals 

Ariana Grande and her boyfriend, Ethan Slater, have reportedly visited the New York City's Westside Theatre for a romantic date night.

The Wicked costars reunited with Liz Gillies, who stars in the Off-Broadway show, Little Shop of Horrors on Saturday, April 26. 

An insider told People that the couple, who began dating in July 2023, was welcomed by Liz at the theatre and even spent most of the time backstage.

"Ariana and Ethan came to the theater like an hour early and hung out backstage with the cast," the tipster added. 

The source additionally stated, "They were both so friendly and warm with the cast. And so supportive of the production. Ariana gave everyone hugs and brought Liz a potted plant for the women's dressing room."

Ariana's Victorious co-actress, Liz, posted a series of snapshots from their last reunion on her official Instagram account on Monday. 

In her post, Ariana and Ethan were seen holding small potted plants alongside the theatre actress. 

Liz penned a sweet note for the two who showed up to watch her new show, Little Shop of Horrors, "THANK YOU FOR COMING TO THE SHOP, MY DINGUS!!"

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater relationship timeline 

For those unaware, Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater initially sparked romance speculations in 2023 after meeting each other on the set of their Oscar-nominated movie Wicked.   

They both are currently filming for the second installment of their movie, Wicked 2, which is slated to be released in November 2025. 

Sonam Kapoor shares rare glimpse of her mom life with son Vayu

Sonam Kapoor shares rare glimpse of her mom life with son Vayu

How to avoid seasickness during your next cruise travel?

How to avoid seasickness during your next cruise travel?
Mount Fuji fiasco: Student rescued twice in week over a phone

Mount Fuji fiasco: Student rescued twice in week over a phone
Meghan Markle reads Prince Harry's emotional note amid royal title drama

Meghan Markle reads Prince Harry's emotional note amid royal title drama

Lady Gaga receives deeply personal fan note after Viva La Mayhem concerts
Lady Gaga receives deeply personal fan note after Viva La Mayhem concerts
Jennifer Lopez drops clue about $68m home amid Ben Affleck’s push to sell
Jennifer Lopez drops clue about $68m home amid Ben Affleck’s push to sell
Sebastian Stan opens up about his close bond with Anthony Mackie
Sebastian Stan opens up about his close bond with Anthony Mackie
Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces fresh blow as Judge issues pre-trial ruling
Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces fresh blow as Judge issues pre-trial ruling
Taylor Swift targeted by Donald Trump at White House Super Bowl celebration
Taylor Swift targeted by Donald Trump at White House Super Bowl celebration
Kris Jenner marks late Papa Harry’s birthday with moving tribute
Kris Jenner marks late Papa Harry’s birthday with moving tribute
Travis Kelce unfollows Ryan Reynolds amid Taylor Swift, Blake Lively drama
Travis Kelce unfollows Ryan Reynolds amid Taylor Swift, Blake Lively drama
Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi receive support from casting director amid trolls
Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi receive support from casting director amid trolls
Milton Jones announces prostate cancer diagnosis, cancels tour dates
Milton Jones announces prostate cancer diagnosis, cancels tour dates
Zayn Malik daughter Khai becomes his savoir amid personal struggles
Zayn Malik daughter Khai becomes his savoir amid personal struggles
Lady Gaga performs first concert in 13 years ahead of Mayhem Ball tour
Lady Gaga performs first concert in 13 years ahead of Mayhem Ball tour
Rihanna shares meaningful parenting hack in lighthearted post
Rihanna shares meaningful parenting hack in lighthearted post