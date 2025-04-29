Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater step out for Broadway date night with close pals 

Ariana Grande and her boyfriend, Ethan Slater, have reportedly visited the New York City's Westside Theatre for a romantic date night.
The Wicked costars reunited with Liz Gillies, who stars in the Off-Broadway show, Little Shop of Horrors on Saturday, April 26.
An insider told People that the couple, who began dating in July 2023, was welcomed by Liz at the theatre and even spent most of the time backstage.
"Ariana and Ethan came to the theater like an hour early and hung out backstage with the cast," the tipster added.
The source additionally stated, "They were both so friendly and warm with the cast. And so supportive of the production. Ariana gave everyone hugs and brought Liz a potted plant for the women's dressing room."
Ariana's Victorious co-actress, Liz, posted a series of snapshots from their last reunion on her official Instagram account on Monday.
In her post, Ariana and Ethan were seen holding small potted plants alongside the theatre actress.
Liz penned a sweet note for the two who showed up to watch her new show, Little Shop of Horrors, "THANK YOU FOR COMING TO THE SHOP, MY DINGUS!!"
Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater relationship timeline
For those unaware, Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater initially sparked romance speculations in 2023 after meeting each other on the set of their Oscar-nominated movie Wicked.
They both are currently filming for the second installment of their movie, Wicked 2, which is slated to be released in November 2025.