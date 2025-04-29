Taylor Swift targeted by Donald Trump at White House Super Bowl celebration

Donald Trump took a swipe at pop superstar Taylor Swift while celebrating the Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl 2025 victory during a lively event at the White House.

On Monday, the NFL team, excluding quarterback Jalen Hurts and several other players, visited 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

The team was there to celebrate their Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on February 09.

“I was there along with Taylor Swift,” Trump noted during his speech.

“How did that work out?” he then asked rhetorically, as the crowd laughed. He repeated, “How did that one work out?”

Notably, the US President attended the face off alongside his kids Ivanka and Eric Trump.

Swift also marked her attendance to support her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Although the Chiefs entered the game riding the momentum of back-to-back Super Bowl wins, they were ultimately defeated by the Eagles with a score of 22-40.

At one moment, Taylor Swift appeared on the jumbotron at Caesars Superdome, drawing boos from the crowd, to which she responded with a sharp side-eye.

Donald Trump and Taylor Swift beef:

For the unversed, Donald Trump holds grudges against the Look What You Made Me Do singer after Swift endorsed Kamala Harris for president ahead of the 2024 election.

Trump slammed the Grammy winner on his Truth Social platform, saying, “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!.”

He followed up the post by appearing on Fox & Friends the next day, where he continued to criticize Swift, saying, "I was not a Taylor Swift fan.”

Trump added, "It was just a question of time. ... But she’s a very liberal person. She seems to always endorse a Democrat. And she’ll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace."

