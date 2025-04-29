Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces fresh blow as Judge issues pre-trial ruling

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' highly-anticipated court trial scheduled to begin next month

Sean 'Diddy' Combs suffered a setback before his highly-anticipated sex-trafficking trial officially began. 

The disgraced music mogul, who has been arrested since September 2024 over serious charges of sex trafficking and racketeering, landed into new trouble after the last case proceeding of his case. 

On Friday, April 25, Judge Arun Subramanian announced in the federal court in Manhattan that the new sex-trafficking evidence regarding Diddy’s freak-off parties would be allowed in the upcoming trial.

However, forced labor allegations related to one of the Bad Boy Records founder's employees would not be permitted in his next sex-crime lawsuit.

This report comes after the 55-year-old American rap icon’s legal team defended his bold lifestyle after his plea was dismissed in the previous case hearing.

According to People, federal prosecutor Madison Smyser disclosed the plea offer and Diddy's rejection last week.

The rapper has pleaded not guilty to charges including racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking for allegedly coercing women to participate in elaborate sexual performances known as Freak Offs with male sex workers.

Moreover, Diddy's lawyers defended his lifestyle, arguing that the rapper led the bold lifestyle of a swinger and was not a criminal.

"There's a lifestyle, call it swingers or whatever you will, that he thought was appropriate because it was common," the Last Night singer's legal representative added.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs court trial  

For those unaware, Sean 'Diddy' Combs' trial is expected to last eight to ten weeks.  

While, the Jury selection begins on May 5, and opening statements are scheduled for May 12.  

