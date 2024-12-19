Diljit Dosanjh bids emotional farewell to Kashmir in signature style 

Diljit Dosanjh shared a goodbye post from Kashmir.
Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the Crew actor dropped a series of pictures with the caption, “Alvida Kashmir, tonight Mumbai Dil-Luminati Tour Year 24.”
In the first image, the Udta Punjab star can be seen striking a pose with a cute young girl as he sat with his hands folded.
The next photos featured the actor cum singer visiting a Gurudwara, interacting with the locals and relishing the signature Kashmiri tea.
Dosanjh’s ardent fans garnered love-filled reactions on his post.
One fan wrote, “You, Kashmir and our song.”
Another user effused, “Even the birdies light up around him.”
“How sweet," a third user gushed.
“Isn’t Kashmir paradise," another user effused.
Earlier, the Fukre crooner posted a heartwarming reel of himself relishing a peaceful Sikara ride on the iconic Dal Lake, with snow-clad mountains surrounding him.
A vendor approached the boat, offering a tray of steaming hot Kashmiri tea.
Meanwhile, after a fun tour across 10 cities in India, Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati tour is ready to make its stop in Mumbai.
To note, Diljit Dosanjh will set the stage on fire in the City of Dreams on December 19, 2024.