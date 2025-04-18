Tamannaah Bhatia signs on for 'No Entry 2'

'Lust Stories 2' star will share the screen with Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh

Tamannaah Bhatia is set to bring her charm to the highly anticipated comedy sequel No Entry 2, joining a star-studded cast that includes Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, and Diljit Dosanjh.

As per Bollywood Hungama, the Lust Stories 2 star will mark her comeback to the comedy genre by signing for No Entry 2 as one of the leading ladies.

It is reported that Bhatia is excited about the project and she will play a similar role to the one Bipasha Basu played in the original 2005 film.

The makers are reportedly in negotiations with Aditi Rao Hydari for another significant female role, though confirmation is still pending.

Along with Bhatia, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, and Diljit Dosanjh will showcase their acting skills as the main male lead of the highly-anticipated film.

Notably, Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan starred in the original 2005 movie.

Previously, producer Boney Kapoor had previously clarified the reasons behind the change in casting.

Kapoor said, “Unfortunately, we cannot repeat the same star cast because there were issues, especially with the dates. We need at least 200 days of combination dates to complete the shoot.”

He added, “It (shooting) will begin soon, probably sooner than expected. We've decided on the release date also, it would be October 26, 2025 - Diwali release. The shooting will probably start in June or July. Hopefully, we catch up with the target because again will have a lot of post-production.”

To note, the report came after Tamannaah Bhatia began shooting for Ranger, where she stars opposite Ajay Devgn.

