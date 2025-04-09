Kajol breaks silence on Nysa’a Bollywood debut buzz

Kajol has put an end to swirling speculation about daughter Nysa Devgn’s much-rumored Bollywood debut.
While conversing at a recent News18 event, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai starlet questioned about her daughter Nysa’s possible Bollywood debut.
Kajol, who shares a daughter, Nysa and a son, Yug, with her husband Ajay Devgn, responded, “Definitely not. I think she is 22 now, or about to be, and she has decided that she’s not entering Bollywood at the moment.”
Elsewhere in an interview, she was asked about what advice she’d offer to aspiring actors.
The Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actress expressed her views saying that she appreciates when rising talent embraces authenticity over fitting into industry molds.
She also disclosed the fact that in industry people persuaded others to alter their physical appearance, which can be quite disheartening.
Kajol said, "First of all, I’d like to say—please don’t take advice from everyone. Most importantly because if you start asking people what you should do, a hundred people will stand up and say—‘You should do this, change your nose, fix your hands, color your hair, do this, do that.”
She pointed out the key to success is the skill to be unique, weather in industry or on the social media.