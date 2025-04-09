Trending

Kajol breaks silence on Nysa’a Bollywood debut buzz

Kajol shares a daughter, Nysa and a son, Yug with her husband Ajay Devgn

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 09, 2025
Kajol breaks silence on Nysa’a Bollywood debut buzz
Kajol breaks silence on Nysa’a Bollywood debut buzz

Kajol has put an end to swirling speculation about daughter Nysa Devgn’s much-rumored Bollywood debut.

While conversing at a recent News18 event, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai starlet questioned about her daughter Nysa’s possible Bollywood debut.

Kajol, who shares a daughter, Nysa and a son, Yug, with her husband Ajay Devgn, responded, “Definitely not. I think she is 22 now, or about to be, and she has decided that she’s not entering Bollywood at the moment.”

Elsewhere in an interview, she was asked about what advice she’d offer to aspiring actors.

The Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actress expressed her views saying that she appreciates when rising talent embraces authenticity over fitting into industry molds.

She also disclosed the fact that in industry people persuaded others to alter their physical appearance, which can be quite disheartening.

Kajol said, "First of all, I’d like to say—please don’t take advice from everyone. Most importantly because if you start asking people what you should do, a hundred people will stand up and say—‘You should do this, change your nose, fix your hands, color your hair, do this, do that.”

She pointed out the key to success is the skill to be unique, weather in industry or on the social media.

US reacts to American academic facing charges of insulting Thai monarchy
US reacts to American academic facing charges of insulting Thai monarchy
Britney Spears part ways with boyfriend Paul Soliz for second time
Britney Spears part ways with boyfriend Paul Soliz for second time
Kajol breaks silence on Nysa’a Bollywood debut buzz
Kajol breaks silence on Nysa’a Bollywood debut buzz
Instagram to release iPad app amid fierce competition
Instagram to release iPad app amid fierce competition
Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap shares devastating news
Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap shares devastating news
Shraddha Kapoor’s ‘Stree 2’ director under fire for comparing her to a ‘witch’
Shraddha Kapoor’s ‘Stree 2’ director under fire for comparing her to a ‘witch’
Priyanka Chopra joins husband Nick Jonas at 'The Last Five Years' opening
Priyanka Chopra joins husband Nick Jonas at 'The Last Five Years' opening
Jacqueline Fernandez mourns loss of her mother Kim Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez mourns loss of her mother Kim Fernandez
Soha Ali Khan reacts to Saif Ali Khan's stabbing incident
Soha Ali Khan reacts to Saif Ali Khan's stabbing incident
Kiara Advani gives rare glimpse into her festive celebration
Kiara Advani gives rare glimpse into her festive celebration
'Hera Pheri 3': Everything to know about the third installment
'Hera Pheri 3': Everything to know about the third installment
Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and other stars pay moving tribute to Manoj Kumar
Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and other stars pay moving tribute to Manoj Kumar
Alia Bhatt celebrates MakeMyTrip's 25th anniversary in heartfelt post
Alia Bhatt celebrates MakeMyTrip's 25th anniversary in heartfelt post
Manoj Kumar, India’s ‘Bharat Kumar’ breathes his last at 87
Manoj Kumar, India’s ‘Bharat Kumar’ breathes his last at 87
‘Kesari Chapter 2’ trailer: Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday fight British crown
‘Kesari Chapter 2’ trailer: Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday fight British crown
Bollywood Khans Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh suffer huge setback
Bollywood Khans Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh suffer huge setback