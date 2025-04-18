Aditi Rao Hydari pens sweet wish for husband Siddharth on his 46th birthday

Aditi Rao Hydari is celebrating her husband Siddharth's first birthday after their wedding!
The Heeramandi actress took to her Instagram account on Thursday to pen a sweet birthday wish for her hubby on his 46th birthday.
“Happy birthday to my personal unicorn. My endless subscription to laughter, love and entertainment. My favorite human, playmate, travel buddy, Animal whisperer, actor, film maker, music maker, singer, reluctant dancer, photographer, food order king, cook, production genius, general genius,” she wrote alongside a carousel of loved-up photos of them.
The carousel, which Aditi kicked off with her and Siddharth black-and-white picture, featured their many loving moments, including romantic vacation snaps and adorable candid shots that showcased their sizzling chemistry.
“Never a dull second with this byoot. You deserve every blessing eternally. My Siddhu bestest,” the caption further added.
Aditi and Siddharth, who began dating in 2021, tied the knot last year in the presence of close family and friends.
On the work front, Aditi Rao Hydari will soon be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s web series titled O Saathi Re, which also stars Arjun Rampal and Avinash Tiwary.
Meanwhile, Siddharth was last seen in the Tamil drama Test, in which he shared screen space with R Madhavan and Nayanthara.