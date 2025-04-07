Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap shares devastating news

Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap has opened up about her breast cancer diagnosis.
Turning to her Instagram account on Monday, April 7, the Toffee director revealed that her cancer has relapsed after seven years.
While encouraging regular check-up the 42-year-old shared a social media post that read, "Seven-year itch or the power of regular screening - it's a perspective, I had like to go with the latter and suggest the same for everyone who needs to get regular mammograms."
Related: Ayushmann Khurrana signs a global record deal with Warner Music India
Keeping up the positive spirit, Tahira added, "Round 2 for me...I still got this."
She paired the post with a lighthearted caption, noting, "When life gives you lemon make lemonade."
"When life becomes too generous and throws them again at you, you squeeze them calmly into your favourite kala khatta drink and sip it with all the good intentions," The 12 Commandments of Being a Woman author wrote.
Tahira also used this chance to spread global health awareness, as she continued, "Ironically or not today is #WorldHealthDay Let's do whatever we can in our capacity to take care of ourselves (red heart emoji)."
Related: Ayushmann Khurrana wants to be India’s most risk-taking actor
Earlier in 2018, she was diagnosed with breast cancer, and had documented her whole journey, including shaving her head and attending major events, while also advocating for women to keep an eye on their health.