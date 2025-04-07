Trending

Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap shares devastating news

Bollywood adored couple Tahira Kashyap and Ayushmann Khurrana tied the knot in November 2008

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 07, 2025
Ayushmann Khurranas wife Tahira Kashyap shares devastating news
Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap shares devastating news

Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap has opened up about her breast cancer diagnosis.

Turning to her Instagram account on Monday, April 7, the Toffee director revealed that her cancer has relapsed after seven years.

While encouraging regular check-up the 42-year-old shared a social media post that read, "Seven-year itch or the power of regular screening - it's a perspective, I had like to go with the latter and suggest the same for everyone who needs to get regular mammograms."

Related: Ayushmann Khurrana signs a global record deal with Warner Music India

Keeping up the positive spirit, Tahira added, "Round 2 for me...I still got this."


She paired the post with a lighthearted caption, noting, "When life gives you lemon make lemonade."

"When life becomes too generous and throws them again at you, you squeeze them calmly into your favourite kala khatta drink and sip it with all the good intentions," The 12 Commandments of Being a Woman author wrote.

Tahira also used this chance to spread global health awareness, as she continued, "Ironically or not today is #WorldHealthDay Let's do whatever we can in our capacity to take care of ourselves (red heart emoji)."

Related: Ayushmann Khurrana wants to be India’s most risk-taking actor

Earlier in 2018, she was diagnosed with breast cancer, and had documented her whole journey, including shaving her head and attending major events, while also advocating for women to keep an eye on their health.

Bungie to showcase Marathon gameplay soon: What to expect
Bungie to showcase Marathon gameplay soon: What to expect
Kim Kardashian faces backlash after Kanye West hints at Bianca split
Kim Kardashian faces backlash after Kanye West hints at Bianca split
Prince Harry reacts to King Charles recent hospitalization amid cancer
Prince Harry reacts to King Charles recent hospitalization amid cancer
DeepSeek rolls out latest method to boost AI reasoning
DeepSeek rolls out latest method to boost AI reasoning
Shraddha Kapoor’s ‘Stree 2’ director under fire for comparing her to a ‘witch’
Shraddha Kapoor’s ‘Stree 2’ director under fire for comparing her to a ‘witch’
Priyanka Chopra joins husband Nick Jonas at 'The Last Five Years' opening
Priyanka Chopra joins husband Nick Jonas at 'The Last Five Years' opening
Jacqueline Fernandez mourns loss of her mother Kim Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez mourns loss of her mother Kim Fernandez
Soha Ali Khan reacts to Saif Ali Khan's stabbing incident
Soha Ali Khan reacts to Saif Ali Khan's stabbing incident
Kiara Advani gives rare glimpse into her festive celebration
Kiara Advani gives rare glimpse into her festive celebration
'Hera Pheri 3': Everything to know about the third installment
'Hera Pheri 3': Everything to know about the third installment
Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and other stars pay moving tribute to Manoj Kumar
Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and other stars pay moving tribute to Manoj Kumar
Alia Bhatt celebrates MakeMyTrip's 25th anniversary in heartfelt post
Alia Bhatt celebrates MakeMyTrip's 25th anniversary in heartfelt post
Manoj Kumar, India’s ‘Bharat Kumar’ breathes his last at 87
Manoj Kumar, India’s ‘Bharat Kumar’ breathes his last at 87
‘Kesari Chapter 2’ trailer: Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday fight British crown
‘Kesari Chapter 2’ trailer: Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday fight British crown
Bollywood Khans Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh suffer huge setback
Bollywood Khans Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh suffer huge setback
Kajol pens hilarious birthday wish for husband Ajay Devgan: ‘Don’t mind’
Kajol pens hilarious birthday wish for husband Ajay Devgan: ‘Don’t mind’