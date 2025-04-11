Kartik Aaryan addresses ₹50 Crore pay rumours with sharp response

Kartik Aaryan has finally addressed the buzz around reports claiming he charged a whopping ₹50 crore for a film.
As per Bollywood Hungama, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 star shut down the speculation with a witty response, saying, “Am I the only actor who has received such a price? Nobody writes about others. Everyone writes about me.”
Upon asking about whether his PR machinery backed these claims.
Kartik refuted the claims, saying, “The thing is, I don’t have a spokesperson. I don’t have a family here. I don’t have my uncle, or my dad or my sister or my girlfriend spreading positivity about me in the articles or in the industry.”
The Satyaprem Ki Katha star also opened up about his career, “This news is coming from somewhere else. It’s not necessary that this is needed. I don’t need this to prove anything. There are some who get irked by the fact that people make it on their own. And they try to make stories about that person a lot more.”
On the work front, Kartik Aryan was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.
He will be next seen in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, backed by Karan Johar-owned Dharma Productions.