Trending

Kartik Aaryan addresses ₹50 Crore pay rumours with sharp response

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' star shut down the speculation of he charged a whopping ₹50 crore for a film

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 11, 2025
Kartik Aaryan addresses ₹50 Crore pay rumours with sharp response
Kartik Aaryan addresses ₹50 Crore pay rumours with sharp response

Kartik Aaryan has finally addressed the buzz around reports claiming he charged a whopping ₹50 crore for a film.

As per Bollywood Hungama, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 star shut down the speculation with a witty response, saying, “Am I the only actor who has received such a price? Nobody writes about others. Everyone writes about me.”

Upon asking about whether his PR machinery backed these claims.

Kartik refuted the claims, saying, “The thing is, I don’t have a spokesperson. I don’t have a family here. I don’t have my uncle, or my dad or my sister or my girlfriend spreading positivity about me in the articles or in the industry.”

The Satyaprem Ki Katha star also opened up about his career, “This news is coming from somewhere else. It’s not necessary that this is needed. I don’t need this to prove anything. There are some who get irked by the fact that people make it on their own. And they try to make stories about that person a lot more.”

On the work front, Kartik Aryan was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

He will be next seen in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, backed by Karan Johar-owned Dharma Productions.

David Beckham, Victoria snub Brooklyn, Nicola on 3rd wedding anniversary

David Beckham, Victoria snub Brooklyn, Nicola on 3rd wedding anniversary
UK mother arrested for taking away kids' iPads

UK mother arrested for taking away kids' iPads
Lady Gaga reveals her true feelings for 'Brother' Bruno Mars

Lady Gaga reveals her true feelings for 'Brother' Bruno Mars
Princess Anne inaugurates multi-million facility for retired seafarers

Princess Anne inaugurates multi-million facility for retired seafarers
Janhvi Kapoor celebrates first Cannes nomination of her film 'Homebound'
Janhvi Kapoor celebrates first Cannes nomination of her film 'Homebound'
Akshay Kumar shows support for Ajay Devgn 'Raid 2' in his own style
Akshay Kumar shows support for Ajay Devgn 'Raid 2' in his own style
Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend Saba Azad flaunts their love with witty snaps
Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend Saba Azad flaunts their love with witty snaps
Kajol breaks silence on Nysa’a Bollywood debut buzz
Kajol breaks silence on Nysa’a Bollywood debut buzz
Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap shares devastating news
Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap shares devastating news
Shraddha Kapoor’s ‘Stree 2’ director under fire for comparing her to a ‘witch’
Shraddha Kapoor’s ‘Stree 2’ director under fire for comparing her to a ‘witch’
Priyanka Chopra joins husband Nick Jonas at 'The Last Five Years' opening
Priyanka Chopra joins husband Nick Jonas at 'The Last Five Years' opening
Jacqueline Fernandez mourns loss of her mother Kim Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez mourns loss of her mother Kim Fernandez
Soha Ali Khan reacts to Saif Ali Khan's stabbing incident
Soha Ali Khan reacts to Saif Ali Khan's stabbing incident
Kiara Advani gives rare glimpse into her festive celebration
Kiara Advani gives rare glimpse into her festive celebration
'Hera Pheri 3': Everything to know about the third installment
'Hera Pheri 3': Everything to know about the third installment
Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and other stars pay moving tribute to Manoj Kumar
Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and other stars pay moving tribute to Manoj Kumar