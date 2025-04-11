Janhvi Kapoor celebrates first Cannes nomination of her film 'Homebound' 

Trending

  April 11, 2025
Janhvi Kapoor is seemingly over the moon after her movie, Homebound, received nominations in the much-awaited awards function of the year, Cannes Film Festival. 

The Dharak actress turned to her Instagram handle on Thursday, April 10, to share an exciting update about her upcoming movie, which has been selected for the Festival De Cannes 78th edition in the Un Certain Regard category.

Janhvi, who made a special appearance in the movie alongside Ishaan Khatter, shared the statement regarding the honor.

Her announcement was accompanied by a few shots from the film featuring herself, Ishaan, and Vishal Jethwa.

She also penned a heartwarming caption for her post, "A moment where Indian cinema takes over the world."

"We are honored to announce that #Homebound makes its way to the official selection at the 78th edition of the Festival De Cannes in the 'Un Certain Regard' category," the Ulajh actress added.

She further wrote, "Our hearts are full and we can't wait to show you all this journey on the big screens!"

Homebound was directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, who previously received a Cannes nomination for his movie Masaan

The new movie was produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra.  

As per the media reports the team of the movie has not announced the release date.  

