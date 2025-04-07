Shraddha Kapoor’s ‘Stree 2’ director under fire for comparing her to a ‘witch’

Stree 2 director Amar Kaushik has hit with backlash due to remark about Shraddha Kapoor's laugh.
In a recent interview with Komal Nahta on his podcast Game Changers, Kaushik compared Kapoor's laugh to that of a witch while discussing about how her casting was done for the Stree franchise.
“The credit for Shraddha's casting goes to Dinesh Vijan...He was travelling with Shraddha on a flight; they met there. She had a laugh, he said, 'Amar when she laugh. it's similar to Stree, just like a witch,’” he said.
Kaushik went on to share, “He said something, witch or something else, I'm not sure...When I met her I asked her to laugh. But she didn't use that laugh obviously because she wasn't a character.”
The clip from the interview was shared on X (formerly Twitter), and fans were quick to react, expressing their disappointment and frustration with Kaushik's remark.
“Hey @AmarKaushik, seems like you've forgotten who made #Stree2 a hit! When you need hype, you're all about @ShraddhaKapoor, but behind the scenes, you're mocking her? Not cool,” one dan wrote.
"She always gets such disrespectful people whenever I see any interview about her or of hers,” another added.
The third penned, "The guy was trying too hard to be funny but ended up being cringe.”
Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree was released in 2018 while Its sequel, Stree 2 hit the theaters on August 15 last year.