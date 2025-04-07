Trending

Shraddha Kapoor’s ‘Stree 2’ director under fire for comparing her to a ‘witch’

Shraddha Kapoor played the role of a mysterious woman with supernatural power in 'Stree' and 'Stree 2'

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 07, 2025
Shraddha Kapoor’s ‘Stree 2’ director under fire for comparing her to a ‘witch’
Shraddha Kapoor’s ‘Stree 2’ director under fire for comparing her to a ‘witch’

Stree 2 director Amar Kaushik has hit with backlash due to remark about Shraddha Kapoor's laugh.

In a recent interview with Komal Nahta on his podcast Game Changers, Kaushik compared Kapoor's laugh to that of a witch while discussing about how her casting was done for the Stree franchise.

“The credit for Shraddha's casting goes to Dinesh Vijan...He was travelling with Shraddha on a flight; they met there. She had a laugh, he said, 'Amar when she laugh. it's similar to Stree, just like a witch,’” he said.

Kaushik went on to share, “He said something, witch or something else, I'm not sure...When I met her I asked her to laugh. But she didn't use that laugh obviously because she wasn't a character.”

The clip from the interview was shared on X (formerly Twitter), and fans were quick to react, expressing their disappointment and frustration with Kaushik's remark.

“Hey @AmarKaushik, seems like you've forgotten who made #Stree2 a hit! When you need hype, you're all about @ShraddhaKapoor, but behind the scenes, you're mocking her? Not cool,” one dan wrote.

"She always gets such disrespectful people whenever I see any interview about her or of hers,” another added.

The third penned, "The guy was trying too hard to be funny but ended up being cringe.”

Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree was released in 2018 while Its sequel, Stree 2 hit the theaters on August 15 last year. 

Priyanka Chopra joins husband Nick Jonas at 'The Last Five Years' opening
Priyanka Chopra joins husband Nick Jonas at 'The Last Five Years' opening
Jacqueline Fernandez mourns loss of her mother Kim Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez mourns loss of her mother Kim Fernandez
Soha Ali Khan reacts to Saif Ali Khan's stabbing incident
Soha Ali Khan reacts to Saif Ali Khan's stabbing incident
Kiara Advani gives rare glimpse into her festive celebration
Kiara Advani gives rare glimpse into her festive celebration
'Hera Pheri 3': Everything to know about the third installment
'Hera Pheri 3': Everything to know about the third installment
Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and other stars pay moving tribute to Manoj Kumar
Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and other stars pay moving tribute to Manoj Kumar
Alia Bhatt celebrates MakeMyTrip's 25th anniversary in heartfelt post
Alia Bhatt celebrates MakeMyTrip's 25th anniversary in heartfelt post
Manoj Kumar, India’s ‘Bharat Kumar’ breathes his last at 87
Manoj Kumar, India’s ‘Bharat Kumar’ breathes his last at 87
‘Kesari Chapter 2’ trailer: Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday fight British crown
‘Kesari Chapter 2’ trailer: Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday fight British crown
Bollywood Khans Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh suffer huge setback
Bollywood Khans Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh suffer huge setback
Kajol pens hilarious birthday wish for husband Ajay Devgan: ‘Don’t mind’
Kajol pens hilarious birthday wish for husband Ajay Devgan: ‘Don’t mind’
Kareena Kapoor, Janhvi steal spotlight at Vivienne Westwood's fashion show
Kareena Kapoor, Janhvi steal spotlight at Vivienne Westwood's fashion show