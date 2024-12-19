Sports

Lionel Messi reveals ‘sweetest of my sporting career’ in emotional post

Inter Miami star Lionel Messi unveils reason for loving December and Christmas

  • by Web Desk
  • December 19, 2024
Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi opens up about the “sweetest moment” of his football career in a new heartfelt post on social media.

The former Barcelona star took to his official Instagram to celebrate the second anniversary of the 2022 Qatar football world cup anniversary and said that winning the FIFA was the “sweetest moment” of his career.

Eight-time Ballon d’Or award winner shared two pictures of him enjoying mate and posing with the FIFA World Cup 2024 trophy.

He penned, Love December and Christmas dates Two years ago could have been a bitter last month of the year, but it ended up being the sweetest of my sporting career. And now, every December I get this memory... Happy 2nd Anniversary to everyone!”


Messi’s heartfelt post sparked users' reactions. A user wrote, “I love December, I love Christmas, and I love you!”

“And we were HAPPY EVER AFTER!!! Thank you, captain,” another added.

Furthermore, Messi succeeded in conquering golden glory for the national team, which Cristiano Ronaldo has not yet achieved.

Argentina won its third FIFA World Cup trophy on December 18, 2022, in Doha, Qatar, under the leadership of Messi, after beating France 4-2 on penalties.

