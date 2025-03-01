Pete Rose to get Donald Trump's pardon for ‘gambling on baseball’

US President Donald Trump announced that he will pardon late baseball star Pete Rose for gambling.
According to New York Post, Trump on Friday, February 28, 2025, for the late baseball legend while criticising Major League Baseball for banning him from the Hall of Fame over gambling.
The all-time hit champion who died at the age of 83 years in September 2024 was banned from baseball for life.
The US president wrote on his social media platform Truth Social, “Over the next few weeks I will be signing a complete pardon of Pete Rose, who shouldn’t have been gambling on baseball, but only bet on his team winning.”
"Charlie Hustle" in 2004 admitted that he had bet on the games, though never against his own team, but Commissioner Rob Manfred in 2015 rejected his reinstatement bid.
Rose, who played baseball from 1963 to 1986, spent most of his time with the Cincinnati Reds and won three World Series with them. He won numerous Major League Baseball records, including all-time charts in hits, games played, at-bats, singles, and outs.