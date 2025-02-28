Naomi Girma expected to debut for Chelsea against Brighton

Naomi Girma, who holds the world record for the highest transfer fee in women’s football is expected to be included in Chelsea’s squad for the first time in their Women’s Super League match against Brighton on Sunday.
She joined from San Diego Wave for £900,000 in January but hasn’t played yet due to a calf injury.
Naomi was unable to play for the US national team in the SheBelieves Cup due to injury, as per BBC Sports.
However, during the recent international break, she recovered while training with Chelsea.
Chelsea manager Sonia Bompastor stated in a press conference on Friday that Naomi “should” be included in the squad for their upcoming match.
She further stated that Australia striker Sam Kerr is recovering well from her ACL injury, and her progress is going in the right direction but she is not yet dully fit to return to playing.
"She is returning back to her level but it's always difficult to put a timeframe on her return, but I'm actually really happy with what I saw the last two weeks," the manager added.
Kerr has been out of action due to injury and earlier this month, she was cleared of allegations related to racially aggravated harassment and found not guilty.
Chelsea is leading the Women’s Super League (WSL) by seven points and has important matches coming up, including the League Cup final and the Champions League quarter-final.