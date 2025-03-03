Royal

Zara Tindall reveals key Royal Family member behind her fashion inspiration

The British equestrian radiates glamour in new photoshoot as an ambassador of Fairfax & Favor

Zara Tindall has credited a key Royal Family member for her style inspiration.

As part of the campaign announcing her new role as official ambassador for luxury fashion brand Fairfax & Favor, Princess Anne’s daughter took part in a glamorous photoshoot, reported HELLO!.

The British equestrian, who is well-known for her horse-riding skills and fashion sense, radiated charm and elegance in the first look of her photoshoot.

During the photo session, Zara also participated in an interview where she revealed taking fashion inspiration from a key Royal Family member.

The socialite credited none other than her mom, Princess Anne, for the style inspiration.

She also stated, "Mum taught me the importance of having good-quality clothing that keeps you warm and comfortable outdoors.”

In the interview, Zara, who is Cheltenham Racecourse committee member, also gave a dressing tip for the upcoming Cheltenham Festival.

"My number one style tip for dressing at Cheltenham would be to create a balance between elegance and practicality," said Prince William’s cousin.

She elaborated, "Choose a classic, tailored outfit, but make sure to incorporate layers and weather-appropriate accessories. For me, it’s about what works and feels good to wear.”

The four-day Cheltenham Festival will be held from March 11 to 14, 2025 in Cheltenham, England.

