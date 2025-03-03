Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo misses AFC Champions League in Iran amid security concers

Al Nassr breaks silence on Ronaldo not travelling for match against Esteghlal in Tehran

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 03, 2025
Al Nassr breaks silence on Ronaldo not travelling for match against Esteghlal in Tehran
Al Nassr breaks silence on Ronaldo not travelling for match against Esteghlal in Tehran

Cristiano Ronaldo will miss the AFC Champions League match between Al Nassr and Esteghlal in Iran.

According to Mail Online, the Portuguese footballer did not travel to Iran with Al Nassr for the AFC Champions League last 16 tie in Tehran after the Saudi club's request for a neutral venue was rejected by the authorities.

Five times Ballon d’Or award winner reportedly missed the clash against Esteghlal due to security concerns after the 2023 incident.

The 40-year-old travelled to the Iranian capital, Tehran, in September 2023, when Al Nassr beat Persepolis 2-0. Although the match was played in a nearly empty stadium due to a stadium ban, thousands of fans stormed into the team hotel to see and get closer to CR7. Since then, he has described it as a “bad experience.”

It is also believed that Ronaldo would miss the match because of the controversy that sparked after Ronaldo was captured giving a hug and a forehead kiss to a disabled artist who paints with her feet, Fatemeh Hammami Nasrabadi.

As per Iranian law, his gesture can be considered as adultery, and he could be punished with 99 lashes for entering into the country.

Meanwhile, Al-Nassr's coach, Stefano Pioli, during a press conference, said, “He (Ronaldo) had a physical problem. I wouldn't say it was 100% a big problem, but we preferred him not to be in the game.”

Furthermore, Al Nassr will face Esteghlal in the last 16 tie of the AFC Champions League on Monday, March 3, 2025.

