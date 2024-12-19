Entertainment

Sydney Sweeney melts snow with sizzling snaps after body-shaming clapback

The ‘Euphoria’ actress recently shared a video where she delivered a powerful rebuttal to her critics

  • by Web Desk
  • December 19, 2024
Sydney Sweeney is turning up the heat in freezing NYC!

Just a few days after the 27-year-old Euphoria starlet turned down the body-shamers with a powerful rebuttal video, the actress once again made her way to Instagram where she raised the temperature to the highest with her sizzling photos.

On Wednesday, December 18, the Madame Web shared a three-slide Instagram post in which she delighted her 23.1 million fans with some hot clicks.

“Rain rain go away,” Sweeney captioned alongside the short string of snaps and a video.

Posing on a rooftop in New York City, the actress ditched her top and boldly came in front of the camera in a brown-and-cream cardigan and a pair of pants coordinated with white shoes.

In the opening photo, the Immaculate starlet was captured leaning back on the glass railing with her cozy sweater unzipped.

The second slide, which was a video of the gorgeous actress, saw her placing a purse in front of her chest as she stared off the camera.

Meanwhile, the third slide featured an image in which Sydney Sweeney once again was seen leaning back on the railing as she gazed at the sky.

For those unversed, Sydney Sweeney recently came across harsh criticism for putting on a few pounds, on which the actress clapped back by posting a video on her Instagram that featured screenshots of some of the mean comments.

The video then transitioned into some footages of the actress in which she can be seen lifting heavy weights as she gears up for her latest role as a famous female boxer Christy Martin for an upcoming biopic.

