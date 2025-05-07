Entertainment

Victoria Beckham suffers 'hardest' blow of her life amid family rift

David Beckham and Victoria's sons Brooklyn, Romeo have been feuding since last month

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 07, 2025
Victoria Beckham is seemingly going through the "hardest" phase of her life amid family feud speculations.

The Spice Girls singer's eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, has been feuding with his younger brother, Romeo Beckham, over his new girlfriend, model Kim Turnbull.

According to a report by The Sun, an insider has recently revealed that after celebrating her husband David Beckham’s milestone birthday last week, the English fashion designer is having "her worst nightmare."

The English footballer's 50th birthday was not attended by his eldest son and his wife, Nicola Peltz, last week, due to the ongoing rift between him and Romeo.

This family drama has given extreme stress to Victoria, and she is facing "sleepless nights."

"This is Victoria’s worst nightmare. The thought of any of her children falling out gives her sleepless nights," the tipster noted.

The source additionally stated, "It’s been difficult with Brooklyn since he met Nicola, and there’s no denying that there was a family fall-out over their wedding. But Victoria and David have worked hard to get things back on track, so this is a real blow."

Brooklyn Beckham and Romeo Beckham's rift:

For those unaware, Brooklyn has distanced himself from his family as he is reportedly unhappy with the relationship of his younger sibling with Kim, whom he had previously dated for years.

Despite the family feud speculations, neither Victoria Beckham nor David Beckham has issued any public statement. 

