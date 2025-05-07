Robert Pattinson skips Met Gala blue carpet, attends after-party with Suki Waterhouse

Robert Pattinson made a surprise appearance at the 2025 Met Gala, joining girlfriend Suki Waterhouse at the exclusive after-party despite skipping the red carpet earlier in the evening.
The Twilight alum did not join his fiancé Waterhouse for a night out at the 2025 Met Gala, but he graced the after-party with the Burn star after the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute benefit for a night out in Manhattan.
Notably, the couple did not pose for photos together, they were photographed separately at People’s saloon in New York’s West Village.
In a obtained photo, Rober walked into the venue’s mirrored room wearing a gray canvas shirt half unbuttoned, his hair tousled, carrying a beer.
A separate photo featured Suki, donned the Michael Kors tailored gown she wore to fit the “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” theme at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
She sported an all-black suit along with a simple pair of black shades.
At the blue carpet of Met Gala, The Bad Batch star said, “I stay out late on Met Gala nights.”
She added, “Last year, it was, like, 6 a.m. and then I got on a plane afterwards. The parties are really good. And there are so many parties you can just hop around and go to, like, 10 different parties.”
Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson baby:
To note, Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson welcomed their first child, a daughter, in March 2024. While the couple has kept their daughter's name private,