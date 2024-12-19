Sean "Diddy" Combs’ shocking condition after three months in Jail REVEALED

Sean "Diddy" Combs has appeared in court for his federal sex trafficking case on Wednesday, where his shocking frail look caught eyes.
According to eyewitnesses, Comb, who is currently behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center, has lost a lot of weight compared to his previous appearances.
“He appeared just astonishingly thinner, which you can expect [from him being] inside a federal detention center for a couple of months now,” Law & Crime reporter Elizabeth Millner, who attended a hearing, said.
She went on to share, “A lot different from the luxury lifestyle that he was living before, but he appeared very noticeably thinner and maybe being locked up in detention is starting to wear on him.”
Millner further added that Combs’ appearance was starkly different from how he looked in a video that went viral of him playing hacky sack in Central Park just days before he was arrested on September 16.
“He appeared grayer a little bit,” she said of disgraced rapper’s hair color.
However, a source close to Combs told Page Six that the “Diddy is “fit, healthy and fully focused on his defense.”
“He has been very active, remains in good spirits, and, as always, he was happy to see his children,” the insider adds. We’re also told he has been working out regularly,” they added.
Sean "Diddy" Combs has been charged with sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution following a months-long federal probe.
The trial date has been set for May 5, 2025.