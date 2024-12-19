Entertainment

Sean "Diddy" Combs’ shocking condition after three months in Jail REVEALED

Sean "Diddy" Combs has been in federal custody for three months and denied bail three times

  • by Web Desk
  • December 19, 2024
Sean Diddy Combs’ shocking look after three months in Jail REVEALED

Sean "Diddy" Combs’ shocking look after three months in Jail REVEALED

Sean "Diddy" Combs has appeared in court for his federal sex trafficking case on Wednesday, where his shocking frail look caught eyes.

According to eyewitnesses, Comb, who is currently behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center, has lost a lot of weight compared to his previous appearances.

“He appeared just astonishingly thinner, which you can expect [from him being] inside a federal detention center for a couple of months now,” Law & Crime reporter Elizabeth Millner, who attended a hearing, said.

She went on to share, “A lot different from the luxury lifestyle that he was living before, but he appeared very noticeably thinner and maybe being locked up in detention is starting to wear on him.”

Millner further added that Combs’ appearance was starkly different from how he looked in a video that went viral of him playing hacky sack in Central Park just days before he was arrested on September 16.

“He appeared grayer a little bit,” she said of disgraced rapper’s hair color.

However, a source close to Combs told Page Six that the “Diddy is “fit, healthy and fully focused on his defense.”

“He has been very active, remains in good spirits, and, as always, he was happy to see his children,” the insider adds. We’re also told he has been working out regularly,” they added.

Sean "Diddy" Combs has been charged with sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution following a months-long federal probe.

The trial date has been set for May 5, 2025.

Aidan Hutchinson gives fans 'major' update on his Super Bowl comeback

Aidan Hutchinson gives fans 'major' update on his Super Bowl comeback
Joe Biden clarifies his plans for attending Donald Trump’s inauguration

Joe Biden clarifies his plans for attending Donald Trump’s inauguration
Princess Kate's brother Issues heartfelt Christmas appeal

Princess Kate's brother Issues heartfelt Christmas appeal
Ariana Grande dotes over Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus Golden Globe nomination

Ariana Grande dotes over Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus Golden Globe nomination
Ariana Grande dotes over Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus Golden Globe nomination
Ariana Grande dotes over Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus Golden Globe nomination
Tom Holland breaks silence on working with girlfriend Zendaya
Tom Holland breaks silence on working with girlfriend Zendaya
Jodie Sweetin reflects on iconic 'Love Shack' dance in 'Full House'
Jodie Sweetin reflects on iconic 'Love Shack' dance in 'Full House'
Patrick Donley shares major concern ahead of Christmas break
Patrick Donley shares major concern ahead of Christmas break
Taylor Swift wiping ex Joe Alwyn from history? Fans go wild with new theory
Taylor Swift wiping ex Joe Alwyn from history? Fans go wild with new theory
J.K. Rowling controversy: BBC, Warner Bros. slammed amid trans rights row
J.K. Rowling controversy: BBC, Warner Bros. slammed amid trans rights row
Benny Blanco breaks silence on Selena Gomez engagement
Benny Blanco breaks silence on Selena Gomez engagement
Kieran Culkin gets candid about one aspect of fatherhood he doesn’t enjoy
Kieran Culkin gets candid about one aspect of fatherhood he doesn’t enjoy
Gracie Abrams pens heartfelt wish days after Taylor Swift's 35th birthday
Gracie Abrams pens heartfelt wish days after Taylor Swift's 35th birthday
Sydney Sweeney melts snow with sizzling snaps after body-shaming clapback
Sydney Sweeney melts snow with sizzling snaps after body-shaming clapback
Sabrina Carpenter takes subtle dig at ex Barry Keoghan with ‘Big fat lie’ comment
Sabrina Carpenter takes subtle dig at ex Barry Keoghan with ‘Big fat lie’ comment
Khloé Kardashian spills beans on her struggles with Kourtney
Khloé Kardashian spills beans on her struggles with Kourtney