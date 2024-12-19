Jodie Sweetin reflects on iconic 'Love Shack' dance in 'Full House'

American actress and TV personality Jodie Sweetin opens up about her “iconic” Love Shake dance in Full House.
According to People, Sweetin recently appeared on the How Rude, Tenneritos with Stephanie Tanner and Kimmy Gibbler podcast along with her Full House co-actress Andrea Barber. They recalled some “embarrassing” moments from season 3, episode 24 of the show in which the family participated in a talent telethon for charity.
Fuller House star who played Stephanie Tanner and Barber, who played Kimmy Gibbler, reminisces about her iconic dance to the song Love Shack on the episode.
Barber said, "It's pretty iconic. I mean, it is the thing that you see in all the memes, and all of you, it's everywhere," while Sweetin agreed and added, “It was really fun. I love this dance, and I had no idea that, 30-some-odd years later, I'd still be known for it.”
Full House (1987-1995) is an American sitcom TV show by Jeff Franklin. The show is about a widowed father Danny Tanner, who raises three daughters with the help of his brother-in-law Jesse and best friend Joey.
Jodie Sweetin Spouse
Cosy Christmas Inn actress, Jodie Sweetin got married four times. His spouses are Shaun Holguin (2002-2006), Cody Herpin (2007-2010), Morty Coyle (2012-2016), and Mescal Wasilewski, with whom she got married in 2022 and is still with him.
Jodie Sweetin Movies and TV Shows
Jodie Sweetin has appeared in a wide range of movies and TV shows throughout her career. her notable television shows include Full House (1987-1995), Fuller House (2016-2020), Hollywood Darlings (2017-2018), Dancing with the Stars (2016), and Worst Cooks in America (2022).
After spending some years on TV shows, she worked in the movies too. Her prominent movies are Farce of the Penguins (2006), Defending Santa (2013), Entertaining Christmas (2018), Love Under the Rainbow (2019), and The Jane Mysteries: Too Much to Lose (2024).
Jodie Sweetin Net Worth
According to JustJared, Jodie Sweetin is among one of the wealthiest stars of Full House, with a net worth of $2 million.