Princess Eugenie shares Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson's Christmas festive details

Christmas is set to be a low-key affair for Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson.
Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the Duke's alleged links to an espionage case, the former couple has opted to skip the celebrations at Sandringham and instead will spend the day together at Royal Lodge.
The day will be a quieter celebration compared to the revelry at Sandringham, but Sarah and Andrew are determined to make the best of it.
They will be joined by a delicious Christmas meal—though there will be a couple of unexpected exclusions from the menu, as revealed by their youngest daughter, Princess Eugenie.
During an appearance on the podcast Table Manners with hosts Jessie and Lennie Ware, Princess Eugenie shared that there are two common food items not allowed at Royal Lodge—onion and garlic
"I'm not allowed onion and garlic in my parents house because they worry about the breath," she confessed. "I'll eat the garlic and then I'll pop a mint in and hope and pray that no one smells me!"
Interestingly, the no-onion and no-garlic rule isn't exclusive to the York family. In 2018, during an appearance on MasterChef Australia, Queen Camilla confirmed that garlic is also a no-no for the royals.
This tradition of careful eating has long been maintained by the royal family, ensuring their diets align with the family’s culinary preferences.
Last year, for the first time since 1991, Sarah Ferguson joined the Royal Family for the festive celebrations, marking a significant return to Sandringham for the Duchess of York.