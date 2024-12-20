King Charles takes surprise decision for Andrew, Harry's royal titles

King Charles' younger son Prince Harry and monarch's brother Prince Andrew will not be stripped of an honourable position within the Royal Family.
As per an insider, the duke of York and Sussex will not lose their Counsellor of State positions in the firm as decided by Charles.
Despite no longer being the working Royals, both Harry and Andrew are still hold the position of Counsellors of State for being among next four adults in the Royal Family's line of succession who are over the age of 21.
Speaking to GB, the royal source explained the reason behind not removing Andrew and Harry from the list despite ongoing feuds with both of them.
"His Majesty does not want to exacerbate family tensions further, the insider noted.
They further added that the King: "By nature, he is a unifier, not a divider."
This relieving update comes after the Duke of York pulled himself and wife Sarah Ferguson out of all the Royal events, including Thursday's pre-Christmas lunch at the Buckingham Palace.
It is pertinent to mention, Prince Andrew is currently under strict scrutiny after his close ties with an alleged Chinese spy, Yang Tenbo made headlines, following his UK ban.