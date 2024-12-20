Tom Cruise surprises Timothée Chalamet before his film 'A Complete Unknown'

Tom Cruise delighted fans and attendees at the London screening of A Complete Unknown, the Bob Dylan biopic, by surprising lead stars Timothée Chalamet and Elle Fanning.
As per Dailymail, at the Ham Yard Hotel's UK Awards screening of Searchlight Pictures' newest film on the famed songwriter, the Mission: Impossible star appeared alongside the Wonka star.
Cruise joined Chalamet to show his support to him for his upcoming film.
The Top Gun star was snapped at the event, shaking his hand with Chalamet, he then indicated towards him with pride, wrapping one arm around his shoulder.
Cruise served looks in a navy button-up, blue jeans and black boots, while the Dune star rocked a striped long-sleeve shirt, black jeans and a moustache.
At the event, Chalamet and Cruise also posed with the rest of the cast, including Monica Barbaro, Elle Fanning and director James Mangold.
Fanning, who essayed the role of Sylvie Russo, exuded elegance in a black blazer, leggings and knee-high boots.
Notably, Cruise support came after Chalamet revealed that the the action superstar gave the advice.
He also mentioned that Cruise sent a “wonderfully inspiring” message that could be used for stunt training.
The Little Women star stated, “After I met Tom Cruise, right after finishing the first Dune, he sent me the most wonderfully inspiring email,” adding it included a Rolodex of sorts of all the experts he might need for stunt training, including a motorcycle coach and helicopter coach.
Bob Dylan's biopic A Complete Unknown is set to hit the theatres on December 25, 2024