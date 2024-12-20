Diddy, Jay-Z accusers’ lawyer hit with shocking claim amid legal battle

It’s time for Diddy and Jay-Z to celebrate!
Tony Buzbee, a Texas-based lawyer, who is representing the rappers’ alleged victims, has found himself in a huge legal trouble after a woman has accused him of giving an undisclosed sexually transmitted infection, reported PEOPLE.
On Thursday, December 19, a woman who identified herself as Jane Doe reached the New York Supreme Court and filed a lawsuit against the attorney, accusing that Buzbee, whom she allegedly met online in 2018, transmitted her a venereal disease.
The woman claimed that she and Buzbee, after dining out and watching a show together in 2018, spent a night at a five-star hotel in Houston where they had sexual intercourse.
Without disclosing the disease in her filing, Jane Doe alleged that the lawyer did not tell her about the sexually transmitted disease (STD) beforehand.
Doe went on to claim that she started feeling “uncomfortable sensations around her groin,” after the encounter and after undergoing a test, her doctor confirmed that she had an STD.
The allegations took a shocking turn when Doe continued to claim that upon confronting Buzbee, he “didn’t appear shocked and allegedly apologized,” asking her to not disclose about the test to anyone.
However, what appeared as more shocking was the fact that Jane Doe, in her filing, admitted continuing the sexual relationship with Buzbee even after her diagnosis, and had often travelled with him to NYC and Panama.
The woman also said that she and Buzbee doctored the medical records to make it appear that Doe’s estranged husband was the one who infected her with the disease and not Tony Buzbee.
She is now suing the attorney for “legal malpractice, violation of judiciary law, breach of fiduciary duty, fraudulent misrepresentation and tortious interference.”