Kim Kardashian spoils BFF with unimaginable birthday gift

Kim Kardashian is setting high bar for BFFs!
The SKIMS founder has taken out a staggering amount of almost 100K from her bank account for pal Tracy Romulus’s 45th birthday.
On Thursday, Tracy took to her Instagram stories to share that Kim gifted her a Tesla Cybertruck on her big day.
In the video, reposted by Kim, Tracy could be seen shocked as she received the high-tech vehicle.
“You’ve officially lost your mind @kimkardashian I’m still in shock…,” she wrote on the clip.
Meanwhile on the second video, Tracy penned, “I honestly have no words… @kimkardashian no one does gift giving like you … this is so over the top crazy… only you … I love you.”
To note, Romulus is also the communications executive vice president of Kim’s shapewear brand SKIMS.
She also posted a blurred photo of the vehicle, penning, “Thank youuuuuuuuuu. There is no one like you my crazy, over the top bf @kimkardashian.”
Kim Kardashian’s jaw-dropping gift came after mother Kris Jenner surprised Kardashian's 5-year-old son Psalm, whom she shares with ex Kanye West, with a toy cybertruck for his 5th birthday in May.