Trending

Sheheryar Munawar unveils breathtaking shots from his qawali night

Pre-wedding festivities of Sheheryar Munawar continue with a glitzy qawali night

  • by Web Desk
  • December 21, 2024
Sheheryar Munawar unveils breathtaking shots from his qawali night
Sheheryar Munawar unveils breathtaking shots from his qawali night 

Sheheryar Munawar and his wife Maheen Siddiqui enjoyed a grand qawali night hosted by CEO of Ary Digital Network Salman Iqbal.

Taking to Instagram on Friday night, the Radd actor dropped inside glimpses from his star-studded qawali night.

Pakistan's music icon Rahat Fateh Ali Khan serenaded the audience with his soulful music throughout the night. 

In his four-visual carousel, Munawar wrote, “Endless gratitude to our wonderful friends @khan_sonya and @salman_ary for giving us an unforgettable qawwali night.”


He added, “The music, the laughter, and most of all, the joy of having both family and friends together made the evening truly magical.”

Further adding, “A special thank you to the legendary @officialrfakworld for filling the air with his mesmerising qawwali, blessing us with soulful music that made this moment even more extraordinary.”

The Ho Mann Jahan actor went on to explain, “And to our Friend @mohsin.naveed.ranjha, your exquisite creations added the perfect touch to our celebration—your talent and artistry brought our vision to life in the most beautiful way.”

For the look on his qawali night, Munawar opted to go glam in a gold Kurta Shalwar paired with an embellished waistcoat, adding a royal blue velvet shawl to his dapper look 

His wife on the other hand donned a blue lehenga designed by Mohsin Naveed Ranjha.

For the unversed, rumors regarding Sheheryar Munawar's  marriage to Maheen Siddiqui began to swirl earlier this year. 

Jannat Mirza opens up on increasing popularity of TikTok

Jannat Mirza opens up on increasing popularity of TikTok

Andrew Garfield shares awkward intimate scene mishap with Florence Pugh

Andrew Garfield shares awkward intimate scene mishap with Florence Pugh
Jason Segel spills about 'Freaks and Geeks' audition with James Franco

Jason Segel spills about 'Freaks and Geeks' audition with James Franco

Duke, Duchess of Westminster make first public appearance since wedding

Duke, Duchess of Westminster make first public appearance since wedding
Arjun Kapoor shares his two cents on relationships
Arjun Kapoor shares his two cents on relationships
Boney Kapoor reveals unknown facts about late wife Sridevi
Boney Kapoor reveals unknown facts about late wife Sridevi
Katrina Kaif exudes sheer elegance in brown outfit, fans react 'So Pretty'
Katrina Kaif exudes sheer elegance in brown outfit, fans react 'So Pretty'
Urwa Hocane faces major ordeal in middle of ramp walk
Urwa Hocane faces major ordeal in middle of ramp walk
Muneeb Butt teases exciting new project
Muneeb Butt teases exciting new project
Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh's 'De De Pyaar De 2' postponed
Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh's 'De De Pyaar De 2' postponed
Armeena Rana Khan gushes over her daughter Amelie Isla
Armeena Rana Khan gushes over her daughter Amelie Isla
Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan spark reconciliation rumours
Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan spark reconciliation rumours
Neha Kakkar eyes potential collaboration with Asim Azhar
Neha Kakkar eyes potential collaboration with Asim Azhar
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma plan big move after anniversary celebrations
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma plan big move after anniversary celebrations
Priyanka Chopra shares real-life struggles as toddler mom
Priyanka Chopra shares real-life struggles as toddler mom
Suhana Khan nails the saree game amid 'The King' filming
Suhana Khan nails the saree game amid 'The King' filming