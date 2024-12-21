Sheheryar Munawar unveils breathtaking shots from his qawali night 

Sheheryar Munawar and his wife Maheen Siddiqui enjoyed a grand qawali night hosted by CEO of Ary Digital Network Salman Iqbal.
Taking to Instagram on Friday night, the Radd actor dropped inside glimpses from his star-studded qawali night.
Pakistan's music icon Rahat Fateh Ali Khan serenaded the audience with his soulful music throughout the night.
In his four-visual carousel, Munawar wrote, “Endless gratitude to our wonderful friends @khan_sonya and @salman_ary for giving us an unforgettable qawwali night.”
He added, “The music, the laughter, and most of all, the joy of having both family and friends together made the evening truly magical.”
Further adding, “A special thank you to the legendary @officialrfakworld for filling the air with his mesmerising qawwali, blessing us with soulful music that made this moment even more extraordinary.”
The Ho Mann Jahan actor went on to explain, “And to our Friend @mohsin.naveed.ranjha, your exquisite creations added the perfect touch to our celebration—your talent and artistry brought our vision to life in the most beautiful way.”
For the look on his qawali night, Munawar opted to go glam in a gold Kurta Shalwar paired with an embellished waistcoat, adding a royal blue velvet shawl to his dapper look
His wife on the other hand donned a blue lehenga designed by Mohsin Naveed Ranjha.
For the unversed, rumors regarding Sheheryar Munawar's marriage to Maheen Siddiqui began to swirl earlier this year.