Treat yourself this Christmas with Prince William's favourite festive song!

Prince William recently shared a surprising choice for his favourite Christmas song during a visit to young patients at the Royal Marsden Hospital, where he has served as President since 2007.
When asked about his festive tune of choice, the Prince of Wales delighted listeners by selecting Feliz Navidad, calling it “a bit different” and “jolly.”
He added with a smile, “I could also say Mariah Carey—who I love dearly—but I’ll stick with Feliz Navidad for this chat.”
Known for his diverse interests, Prince William has also impressed royal fans with his knack for languages.
The Prince reportedly speaks French, German, Spanish, and even Swahili, the latter of which he taught himself during his university years.
During the festive conversation, William also offered a glimpse into his family life, revealing that board games are a favorite pastime for his children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.
The royal household enjoys classics like Monopoly and Risk, making for lively game nights during the holidays.