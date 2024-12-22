Royal

Treat yourself this Christmas with Prince William's favourite festive song!

Prince William has also impressed royal fans with his knack for languages

  • by Web Desk
  • December 22, 2024
Prince William has revealed surprising Christmas song choice
Prince William has revealed surprising Christmas song choice

Prince William recently shared a surprising choice for his favourite Christmas song during a visit to young patients at the Royal Marsden Hospital, where he has served as President since 2007.

When asked about his festive tune of choice, the Prince of Wales delighted listeners by selecting Feliz Navidad, calling it “a bit different” and “jolly.”

He added with a smile, “I could also say Mariah Carey—who I love dearly—but I’ll stick with Feliz Navidad for this chat.”

Known for his diverse interests, Prince William has also impressed royal fans with his knack for languages. 

The Prince reportedly speaks French, German, Spanish, and even Swahili, the latter of which he taught himself during his university years.

During the festive conversation, William also offered a glimpse into his family life, revealing that board games are a favorite pastime for his children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. 

The royal household enjoys classics like Monopoly and Risk, making for lively game nights during the holidays.

King Charles strips Cadbury of Royal warrant after 170 years

King Charles strips Cadbury of Royal warrant after 170 years
Tulisa Contostavlos reveals hidden health struggle at ‘I'm A Celebrity’

Tulisa Contostavlos reveals hidden health struggle at ‘I'm A Celebrity’

Lady Louise Windsor enjoys festive outing with Sophie, without boyfriend

Lady Louise Windsor enjoys festive outing with Sophie, without boyfriend
Mariah Carey makes first public appearance after Rihanna NSFW moment

Mariah Carey makes first public appearance after Rihanna NSFW moment
King Charles’ secret hideaway gets revealed in unseen photo
King Charles’ secret hideaway gets revealed in unseen photo
King Charles strips Cadbury of Royal warrant after 170 years
King Charles strips Cadbury of Royal warrant after 170 years
Lady Louise Windsor enjoys festive outing with Sophie, without boyfriend
Lady Louise Windsor enjoys festive outing with Sophie, without boyfriend
Edward, Sophie have 'serious reservations' about spending festive period with Andrew
Edward, Sophie have 'serious reservations' about spending festive period with Andrew
Norwegian Royal family releases 2024 Christmas card, snubbing key member
Norwegian Royal family releases 2024 Christmas card, snubbing key member
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Netflix documentary face major setback
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Netflix documentary face major setback
King Charles makes last appearance before Christmas without Queen Camilla
King Charles makes last appearance before Christmas without Queen Camilla
Princess Kate’s heartwarming act leaves Lady Gabriella feeling ‘very grateful’
Princess Kate’s heartwarming act leaves Lady Gabriella feeling ‘very grateful’
Princess Charlene’s heartfelt feelings about her engagement ring unveiled
Princess Charlene’s heartfelt feelings about her engagement ring unveiled
Shocking reason why King Charles, Prince Harry may never reunite
Shocking reason why King Charles, Prince Harry may never reunite
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s reason for insulting Royal Family EXPOSED
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s reason for insulting Royal Family EXPOSED
Kate Middleton adds personal touch for holiday concert broadcast
Kate Middleton adds personal touch for holiday concert broadcast