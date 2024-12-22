Royal

Princess Kate’s heartwarming act leaves Lady Gabriella feeling ‘very grateful’

Lady Gabriella Windsor was invited by the Princess of Wales in Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey

  • by Web Desk
  • December 22, 2024


Princess Kate’s thoughtful gesture has left a fellow royal deeply moved and “very grateful."

Lady Gabriella Windsor was invited by the Princess of Wales to assist in organizing her yearly Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey.

As per GB News, a source revealed that Lady Gabriella was "very touched and grateful to the Princess to be asked to contribute to her very special concert".

Notably, Lady Gabriella, who is a singer-songwriter herself, assumes a consulting position that emphasizes the musical performances included in the service.

The royal invitation came amid Lady Gabriell's facing a difficult year as she tragically lost her husband Thomas Kingston in February.

To note, Kate has prepared a heartfelt Christmas message for the broadcast, highlighting the significance of love and compassion.

In her message, she said, "The Christmas story encourages us to consider the experiences and feelings of others... Above all else, it encourages us to turn to love, not fear."

The Princess was attended by Prince William and their children George, Charlotte and Louis.

The service is set to broadcast as Royal Carols: Together At Christmas on ITV1 and ITVX at 7.30 pm on Christmas Eve, and will repeat showing on Christmas Day at 6:00 am.

