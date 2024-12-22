Lady Louise Windsor enjoys festive outing with Sophie, without boyfriend

Lady Louise Windsor made a chic appearance alongside her mother, the Duchess of Edinburgh, at The London International Horse Show at the ExCeL Centre in London earlier this week, marking a stylish pre-Christmas outing.
The 21-year-old St Andrews student joined her mother for the festive equestrian event, offering a rare public glimpse of the royal duo.
The pair were seen enjoying the show’s atmosphere, bringing a touch of royal glamour to the prestigious event.
Their appearance added to the holiday spirit of the occasion, coming just days before Christmas celebrations.
Lady Louise dazzled in a pink satin shirt paired with a bold black-and-white skirt, embodying elegance at the equestrian event.
Notably, Louise was not accompanied by her boyfriend, Felix da Silva Clamp, who has previously joined her at similar equestrian events.
This outing came just ahead of the King’s annual pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace, which the Duchess of Edinburgh attended on Thursday.
However, Lady Louise and her younger brother, James, Earl of Wessex, were absent from the royal lunch.
While it remains unclear whether Sophie and Lady Louise will join the family at Sandringham this Christmas, their festive appearance at the horse show added to the holiday cheer.