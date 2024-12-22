King Charles’ secret hideaway gets revealed in unseen photo

King Charles’ favourite spot has seemingly been revealed in a previously-unseen photo.
A rare and enchanting glimpse into the British monarch’s beloved home, Highgrove House, has been released ahead of Christmas celebration of the royal family.
On Saturday, the Highgrove Gardens' official Instagram account dropped the unseen photograph.
The caption of the post read, "Today is the first official day of winter, and there’s no better way to embrace the new season than with a snowy view of the gardens.”
In another post, Charles can be seen furniture making students at the Highgrove House.
“The King meets our furniture making students during filming for @bbccountryfile with @mattbakerofficial. A festive episode of Countryfile, filmed at @highgrovegarden, will be broadcast tomorrow. It will showcase everything from how we manage the gardens sustainably and grow food on the estate,” the post read.
Moreover, King made a solo appearance without Queen Camilla at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham.
This outing turned out to be his last church visit before the royal family celebrates Christmas.
Camilla could not join him for the service as she is still recovering from a chest infection.