Princess Charlene’s heartfelt feelings about her engagement ring unveiled

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco got engaged in June 2010 and tied the knot next year in July

  • by Web Desk
  • December 22, 2024
Princess Charlene’s engagement ring is her most cherished jewel!

The former Olympic swimmer of South Africa, who first met Prince Albert II in 2000 at the Mare Nostrum swimming meet in Monaco, got engaged to the prince ten years later on June 23, 2010, and got united in a wedlock a year later on July 1, 2011.

Besides the grand royal married of the lovely couple, what is still remembered by royal fans is Charlene’s giant diamond ring.

The magnificent ring, which is worth £250k, holds a “deeper meaning” for the princess from her husband, Albert.

Unveiling the feelings of Princess Charlene, the expert jewellery designer, Jessica Flinn, who designed the mesmerizing engagement ring, stated that it is “a symbol of 'tears of joy', representing the emotional journey of love and commitment shared between a nearly or newlywed couple.”

The pear-shaped ring’s central diamond is estimated to weigh around “5 or 6 carats” revealed Jessica to The Sun.

"At the centre of the ring is a brilliant pear-cut diamond, a gemstone cut loved for its classic and enduring appearance," she stated, adding, “It’s striking a perfect balance between making a statement, but not being too overpowering on Princess Charlene’s hand."

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert now share two children, twins, a daughter, Princess Gabriella, and a son, Prince Jacques.

