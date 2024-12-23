World

New Zealand says no to Cook Islands' bid for its own passport

Cook proposed a bid to introduce an independent passport for the people of the Island

  December 23, 2024
New Zealand has rejected the self-governing island Cook’s bid for a separate passport for its citizens.

According to BBC, a self-governing island Pacific nation proposed to introduce independent passports for its people while allowing them to retain their New Zealand citizenship.

The Cook Islands is a “free association” with a special relationship with New Zealand, and as part of this association, Wellington is responsible for its foreign affairs and defence.

Prime Minister Mark Brown asked for his own passport for Cook Islanders "to recognise our own people," but New Zealand argued that it is impossible until the island becomes fully independent.

Radio New Zealand reported Brown saying, “New Zealanders are free to carry dual passports, there are a number of New Zealanders who have their passports of other countries. It is precisely the same thing that we'll be doing.”

Meanwhile, New Zealand's Foreign Minister Winston Peters, on Sunday, December 22, 2024, ended the debate after announcing that a dual passport is only available for fully sovereign countries.

Peters, in a statement to media outlets, said, “Such a referendum would allow the Cook Islands people to carefully weigh up whether they prefer the status quo, with their access to New Zealand citizenship and passports, or full independence.”

“If the goal of the government of the Cook Islands is independence from New Zealand, then of course that's a conversation we are ready for them to initiate,” he continued.

Reacting to Peter’s statement, Brown asserted that the island is not implementing anything that could affect “our important status.”

Furthermore, around 100,000 Cook Islands nationals live in New Zealand, while nearly 15,000 citizens live in the Cook Islands.

