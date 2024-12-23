Vietnam's largest city gets its first metro line after 12 years

World

Ho Chi Minh City welcomes its first-ever metro line after 17 years of planning and 12 years of construction

  • December 23, 2024
Vietnam’s largest city, Ho Chi Minh City, unveiled its first-ever metro line after 12 years of construction.

According to CNN, thousands of people gathered to enjoy the historic experience of becoming the first passengers to board Metro Line 1.

As per the state-run news agency Viet Nam News, the first mass rapid transit line began its operation in the city on Sunday, December 22, 2024.

The metro line connects Ben Thanh Market in the city centre to the Soui Tien Theme Park outside its northwestern boundary. The has 14 stops, including 3 underground and 11 above ground.

As per the report, the opening of the metro line has been delayed for many years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and financial issues.

City official Bui Xuan Cuong at the inauguration ceremony said, “After 17 years of planning and 12 years of construction, the inauguration of this metro line today marks a significant milestone in the advancement of public transportation within the city.”

The Vietnamese government is hopeful that the metro system will reduce the traffic in the city with the population of about 9 million people. The train will run daily between 5 a.m. and 10 p.m.

