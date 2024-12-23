World

Nissan and Honda to move forward with merger talks

Japanese auto manufactures, Nissan and Honda would become No. 3 global auto group after Toyota, Volkswagen

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • December 23, 2024
Nissan and Honda to move forward with merger talks
Nissan and Honda to move forward with merger talks

Nissan and Honda were planning to combine their forces as they face major loss in electric vehicles (EV) market.

The Japanese auto manufacturers are exploring the merger option by setting up a joint holding company, which they hope will reach a deal by June 2025, Reuters reported.

According to a source, both the companies will hold a press conference on Monday (December 23) which Nissan’s alliance partner Mitsubishi Motors is also set to attend.

Nissan and Honda are aiming to finalise the deal by June 2025 and set up a holding company in August 2026.

It was also revealed by the source that the majority of the board, including the leader will be appointed by Honda.

This merger between the two Japanese auto manufacturers would result in one of the biggest transformation in the global auto industry.

There have been talk of the merger between Nissan and Honda for a while now as both companies are suffering at the hands of EVs giant like Tesla and BYD especially in China’s market.

Previously in March, it was revealed that Nissan and Honda would work together on software development and in August another update regarding the collaboration came out where it was shared that they will be working on battery technology.

Paul McCartney compares Beatles with the new band

Paul McCartney compares Beatles with the new band
Drinking tea or coffee daily may lower mouth and throat cancer risk

Drinking tea or coffee daily may lower mouth and throat cancer risk
Aishwarya Rai, daughter Aaradhya make stunning appearance in matching fits

Aishwarya Rai, daughter Aaradhya make stunning appearance in matching fits
Prince Andrew makes sombre appearance after Beatrice snub

Prince Andrew makes sombre appearance after Beatrice snub
Vietnam's largest city gets its first metro line after 12 years
Vietnam's largest city gets its first metro line after 12 years
New Zealand says no to Cook Islands' bid for its own passport
New Zealand says no to Cook Islands' bid for its own passport
Plane crashes in popular Brazilian tourist city, kills 10 people on board
Plane crashes in popular Brazilian tourist city, kills 10 people on board
Vasari Corridor: Italy's hidden gem opens to public for first time
Vasari Corridor: Italy's hidden gem opens to public for first time
Bronze Age massacre: Archaeologists found violently killed human remains
Bronze Age massacre: Archaeologists found violently killed human remains
Greece ranked world's most beautiful country for 2024
Greece ranked world's most beautiful country for 2024
US Navy pilots safely eject from fighter jet shot down by ‘mistaken fire’
US Navy pilots safely eject from fighter jet shot down by ‘mistaken fire’
Geordies brace for major snowstorm, gale-force winds THIS New Year's eve
Geordies brace for major snowstorm, gale-force winds THIS New Year's eve
Donald Trump threatens to take back Panama Canal over 'unfair' fees
Donald Trump threatens to take back Panama Canal over 'unfair' fees
82-year-old man builds 30-foot yacht in backyard as Christmas project
82-year-old man builds 30-foot yacht in backyard as Christmas project
Donald Trump taps 'The Apprentice' creator Mark Burnett for diplomatic role
Donald Trump taps 'The Apprentice' creator Mark Burnett for diplomatic role
Albania PM Edi Rama takes strict action against TikTok after teenager’s killing
Albania PM Edi Rama takes strict action against TikTok after teenager’s killing