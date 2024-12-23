Entertainment

Kieran Culkin gets candid about his surprising Christmas habit

The ‘Succession’ actor opened up about an unexpected habit of his in a recent interview

  • December 23, 2024

Christmas is a “Home Alone” time for Kieran Culkin!

During his appearance at Savannah College of Art & Design's 27th annual SCAD Savannah Film Festival, where the 42-year-old actor was awarded a Virtuoso Award after a movie screening at the event in October, Kieran got candid about his upcoming holiday plans.

While talking to Parade, the actor who portrays Roman Roy in hit satirical black comedy-drama TV series, Succession, revealed a surprising Christmas habit that he continued for years.

“I used to watch it every year but now I tend to give it like, a break. I don’t think I watched it last year ... so probably this year,” said the actor.

He continued, “Last year, I did Die Hard. My new favorite Christmas movie is The Night Before … Remember that one? No? It’s a good movie.”

It is worthy noting that the hit 1990 comedy film Home Alone stars both Kieran Culkin and his brother Macaulay Culkin.

While Macaulay played the main role in the movie, Kieran was starred in a small role and played the character of Macaulay’s cousin.

The actor also recently opened up and revealed that his children are not allowed to watch his and Macaulay’s holiday film as he finds the movie a bit scary for 3-and-5-year-old kids.

