Aly Khan voices concern for his role in popular series 'Meri Zindagi Hai Tu' 

Aly Khan has expressed his fury over his neglected role in the most-watched Pakistani television program, Meri Zindagi Hai Tu.
On Monday, January 5th, The Current reported that the actor has voiced strong concerns about the poor scripting of the characters in the dramas.
Meanwhile, promoting his new superhit series, Meri Zindagi Hai Tu, Khan discussed his experience working on the three dramas via the repetitive nature of the drama serials.
The 57-year-old British-Pakistani actor and host, who stars opposite Hania Aamir and Bilal Abbas Khan in the new drama, shared his opinion on his character, as a doctor who rarely visits his hospital.
"Right now, I'm doing a drama with Hania, I'm playing the father's role. I'm a doctor, and throughout the entire drama, I haven't even seen my clinic once. The whole drama is just: coming from the kitchen, saying 'Daughter, I'll drop you,' managing household matters," the Tehran actor noted.
He continued, "So I ask the director, is this a doctor or a baniya [grocery shopkeeper]? He's only talking about marriage while sitting around. You've handed him a diary, and he's calculating flowers. I mean, it's nonsense."
Khan also suggested that aspiring and popular drama directors in the country introduce innovative and creative storylines for the prosperity of the drama industry.
It is significant to note that Aly Khan has played the role of the father of Dr Ayra (played by Hania Aamir) as Dr Irfan in Meri Zindagi Hai Tu.
The drama airs weekly on Friday and Saturday nights at 8 PM on ARY Digital.