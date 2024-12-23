Sports

Alex de Minaur, Katie Boulter's engagement sparks heartfelt reactions from fans

The couple, who initially met while playing tennis, have been in a relationship for almost five years

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • December 23, 2024
Tennis power couple Alex de Minaur and Katie Boulter have shared the exciting news of their engagement.

The top-ranked British tennis player, Boulter took to her Instagram account on Monday, December 23, and shared the news of her engagement with a mysterious caption, “We’ve been keeping a small secret.”

Along with a cryptic caption, the 28-year-old posted a picture where she is seen with her left arm around the neck of the 25-year-old Australian tennis star.

In the photo, it is noticeable that she is wearing a stunning engagement ring on her wedding finger.

The couple, who initially met while playing tennis, have been in a relationship for almost five years.

Shortly after she posted the picture, the fans and colleagues flooded the comment section with well wishes.

Tennis player Paula Badosa wrote, “Congrats,” while another tennis star Marta Kostyuk expressed her excitement, noting, YESSSSS!!! So happy for you.”

A fan wrote, “Congratulations you two, Wonderful news.”

Boulter openly talked about her relationship in an interview with Tatler, saying, "We're on the same wavelength when it comes to our priorities. Tennis is where we want to be - and the rest will follow."

She also expressed admiration for Alex, "I couldn't ask for any better, he's the best support I've got."

Alex, on the other hand, has always been proud of Katie’s achievement.

