Joe Biden swaps death sentences with life terms for 37 inmates before transition

US President Joe Biden reduced the death sentences of 37 out of 40 federal inmates who were sentenced to death.
As per BBC, he replaced their death sentences with life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.
Biden said in a statement, "Make no mistake: I condemn these murderers, grieve for the victims of their despicable acts, and ache for all the families who have suffered unimaginable and irreparable loss.”
He made this decision before he leaves office and transfers power to President-elect Donald Trump on January 20.
The statement added, “But guided by my conscience and my experience ... I am more convinced than ever that we must stop the use of the death penalty at the federal level. In good conscience, I cannot stand back and let a new administration resume executions that I halted."
The Boston Marathon bomber and the man who killed Jewish worshippers in 2018 are two of the three people who were not included in the decision to change their death sentences.
Earlier this month, Biden commuted the sentences of nearly 1,500 people and pardoned 39 more convicted of nonviolent offences.
Biden also granted a pardon to his son, Hunter Biden, who was facing legal punishment for two criminal cases.
The decision made on Monday does not apply to individuals convicted of terrorism or mass murder that was motivated by hate.
Not only that, Biden’s decision does not apply to the approximately 2,200 death row prisoners who were convicted in state courts.