World

Joe Biden swaps death sentences with life terms for 37 inmates before transition

Joe Biden’s decision does not apply to individuals convicted of terrorism or mass murder

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • December 23, 2024
Joe Biden swaps death sentences with life terms for 37 inmates before transition
Joe Biden swaps death sentences with life terms for 37 inmates before transition

US President Joe Biden reduced the death sentences of 37 out of 40 federal inmates who were sentenced to death.

As per BBC, he replaced their death sentences with life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

Biden said in a statement, "Make no mistake: I condemn these murderers, grieve for the victims of their despicable acts, and ache for all the families who have suffered unimaginable and irreparable loss.”

He made this decision before he leaves office and transfers power to President-elect Donald Trump on January 20.

The statement added, “But guided by my conscience and my experience ... I am more convinced than ever that we must stop the use of the death penalty at the federal level. In good conscience, I cannot stand back and let a new administration resume executions that I halted."

The Boston Marathon bomber and the man who killed Jewish worshippers in 2018 are two of the three people who were not included in the decision to change their death sentences.

Earlier this month, Biden commuted the sentences of nearly 1,500 people and pardoned 39 more convicted of nonviolent offences.

Biden also granted a pardon to his son, Hunter Biden, who was facing legal punishment for two criminal cases.

The decision made on Monday does not apply to individuals convicted of terrorism or mass murder that was motivated by hate.

Not only that, Biden’s decision does not apply to the approximately 2,200 death row prisoners who were convicted in state courts.

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone reveals daughter Dua's face at private event

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone reveals daughter Dua's face at private event
Cole LaBrant spreads holiday cheer with pre-Christmas life update

Cole LaBrant spreads holiday cheer with pre-Christmas life update
Joe Biden swaps death sentences with life terms for 37 inmates before transition

Joe Biden swaps death sentences with life terms for 37 inmates before transition
King Charles makes huge change in this year's Christmas message

King Charles makes huge change in this year's Christmas message
Experts sound alarm over growing threat of water beads for children
Experts sound alarm over growing threat of water beads for children
Nissan and Honda to move forward with merger talks
Nissan and Honda to move forward with merger talks
Vietnam's largest city gets its first metro line after 12 years
Vietnam's largest city gets its first metro line after 12 years
New Zealand says no to Cook Islands' bid for its own passport
New Zealand says no to Cook Islands' bid for its own passport
Plane crashes in popular Brazilian tourist city, kills 10 people on board
Plane crashes in popular Brazilian tourist city, kills 10 people on board
Vasari Corridor: Italy's hidden gem opens to public for first time
Vasari Corridor: Italy's hidden gem opens to public for first time
Bronze Age massacre: Archaeologists found violently killed human remains
Bronze Age massacre: Archaeologists found violently killed human remains
Greece ranked world's most beautiful country for 2024
Greece ranked world's most beautiful country for 2024
US Navy pilots safely eject from fighter jet shot down by ‘mistaken fire’
US Navy pilots safely eject from fighter jet shot down by ‘mistaken fire’
Geordies brace for major snowstorm, gale-force winds THIS New Year's eve
Geordies brace for major snowstorm, gale-force winds THIS New Year's eve
Donald Trump threatens to take back Panama Canal over 'unfair' fees
Donald Trump threatens to take back Panama Canal over 'unfair' fees
82-year-old man builds 30-foot yacht in backyard as Christmas project
82-year-old man builds 30-foot yacht in backyard as Christmas project