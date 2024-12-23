50,000-year-old mammoth remains unveiled as world’s best-preserved find

Russian scientists have recently showcased the exceptionally well-preserved remains of a baby mammoth.
As per The Guardian, these remains were discovered in Yakutia, Siberia, a region covered in permafrost, a layer of frozen ground that preserved the mammoth.
A 50,000-year-old female mammoth has been named “Yana” after the river near it was discovered.
The mammoth remains weigh 180kg (397lbs), a height of 120cm (4ft) tall and a length of 200cm (6.5 feet).
Scientists consider it the most well-preserved mammoth ever found and note that it is one of only seven fully intact mammoth remains that have been discovered worldwide.
Before the discovery, only six mammoth carcasses were found globally in which five of them were found in Russia and one in Canada.
The mammoth’s carcass was presented at North-Eastern Federal University in Yakutsk.
The university issued a statement, noting, “We were all surprised by the exceptional preservation of the mammoth.”
Maksim Cheprasov, a researcher, labelled it as a “unique discovery”.
The mammoth carcass was found near the Batagaika research station, a place where the remains of other ancient animals such as a horse, bison and lemming have also been discovered.