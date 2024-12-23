Cole LaBrant spreads holiday cheer with pre-Christmas life update

Cole LaBrant and family are spreading the Christmas cheers!
Taking to his official Instagram Stories on Sunday, December 22, the 28-year-old actor and social media personality shared heartwarming glimpses of their delightful day as they gear up to ring in the Christmas celebrations and spread festive cheers.
The first story was a selfie that captured the family of seven in one frame after they attended church just three days before Christmas. The photo featured whole family beaming at the camera.
In the next snap, Cole’s wife Savannah LaBrant, who is a famous fashion blogger, professional photographer, and social media influencer, was captured from back, sitting among a group of people at what appeared to be the church.
Captioning the photo, Cole penned, “Savannah reading the kids Christmas story.”
Meanwhile, the third story which featured a video saw Cole and Savannah’s daughter Everleigh “opening up the prayer.”
Cole LaBrant Age:
The Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom actor, Cole LaBrant, was born on August 21, 1996, in Troy, Alabama, USA. He is 28 years old.
Cole LaBrant Instagram:
The social media star, who is on Instagram with the username cole.lebrant, currently has a massive following of 4.9 million followers.
Cole LaBrant’s Instagram handle offers peeks into his family life that includes his wife Savannah LaBrant and five children.
Cole LaBrant Net Worth:
According to Sportkeeda Wiki, Cole LaBrant’s net worth is estimated to be around $6 million.