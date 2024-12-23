Entertainment

Maggie Smith’s son reveals heartbreaking truth months after her death

The ‘Harry Potter’ actress, Maggie Smith, breathed her last on September 27, 2024

Maggie Smith dealt with heartbreaking struggles before her death!

In a conversation with The Telegraph, Smith’s son Toby Stephens paid a heartfelt tribute to his late mother and talented actress as he opened up about her life.

Revealing a heartbreaking truth during the interview, Stephens revealed that the actress, who was cherished by fans for her role as Professor Minerva McGonagall in the beloved Harry Potter franchise, dealt with “self-doubt” and “didn’t believe she was loved.”

The late actress’s son continued to share that even after receiving immense love and praise for her iconic roles, never fully embraced the magnitude of her fame.

“It's been incredibly moving for my family to see how universally loved and admired she was. That was something she never really allowed herself to believe. She was just like all of us, she didn't have that self-confidence,” he told the outlet.

Tony Stephens further added, "It's been tough. She had been ill for a while and it was very hard to see that. But she was in her 90th year, she'd had a really good innings.”

"Purely on a selfish level, I miss having her in my life, being able to talk to her,” he concluded.

Maggie Smith, who was also highly acclaimed for her role in Downton Abbey, breathed her last on September 27, 2024.

