Bill Clinton admitted to Washington hospital amid health concerns

Former US President Bill Clinton was admitted to the hospital after developing a fever.
According to CNN, Clinton was taken to the MedStar Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, DC, on Monday afternoon, December 23, 2024, for a test after a fever.
His spokesperson Angel Urena wrote, “President Clinton was admitted to MedStar Georgetown University Hospital this afternoon for testing and observation after developing a fever. He remains in good spirits and deeply appreciates the excellent care he is receiving.”
He further informed that he does not have any further information regarding when the former president will be discharged from the hospital.
Whereas an aide told CNN that the 78-year-old was “awake and alert” and is expected to remain in the hospital overnight.
Moreover, another long-time Clinton associate said that Clinton’s condition is described as “not urgent or dire by any means.”
The 42nd president of the US has been facing several health issues since he left office nearly a century ago. He has previously, in 2004, undergone a major heart surgery, a quadruple bypass, in New York. The same year he experienced a partially collapsed lung.
Clinton received another heart treatment in 2010, where doctors inserted two stents into a coronary artery.