Justin Baldoni's lawyer names ‘two extremely powerful people’ behind threats

Justin Baldoni’s legal team has addressed the Blake Lively's sexual harassment lawsuit in new statement.
On Monday, December 23, lawyer Bryan Freedman spoke about the It Ends with Us star’s claim that the American director’s crisis publicists ran a smear campaign against her.
He said, "TAG PR operated as any other crisis management firm would when hired by a client experiencing threats by two extremely powerful people with unlimited resources. The standard scenario planning TAG PR drafted proved unnecessary as audiences found Lively’s own actions.”
The statement continued, “It’s ironic that the New York Times, through their effort to 'uncover' an insidious PR effort, played directly into the hands of Lively’s own dubious PR tactics by publishing leaked personal text exchanges that lack critical context, the very same tactics she’s accusing the firm of implementing."
As per a documents obtained by TMZ, Blake alleged that Justin created a hostile work environment during the shooting of the film.
After the sexual harassment lawsuit, Justin Baldoni women's solidarity award got rescinded.
The Voices of Solidarity Award was given to him on December 9, 2024, during an awards ceremony in New York, as per Vital Voices.